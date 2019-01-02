Kirk Frost Suffers Devastating Family Loss At The Top Of The New Year

The reality star took to social media to share the news.

Published 6 days ago

2019 got off to a rough start for Love & Hip Hop star Kirk Frost as he suffered the devastating loss of his eldest brother on New Year's Day.

Frost took to Instagram on January 1 where he shared a photo, featuring himself and his now late brother, Keith Frost, who died just a year after the passing of their mother.

"January 2018 I lost my mother & now today January 1st 2019 I lost my oldest brother Keith Frost," he wrote. "My heart hasn't had a chance to heal from my mom & now this."

In the heartbreaking caption, he went on to express his love for Keith and thanked him for "being that big brother who looked out for all your brothers."

He further shared in the post that he and Keith spoke the day before his death "just to say what up & we love each other."

His fans and followers showered him with love and words of encouragement below the post. Take a look at his full dedication to his eldest brother, below:

January 2018 I lost my mother & now today January 1st 2019 I lost my oldest brother Keith Frost my heart hasn’t had a chance to heal from my mom & now this. I don’t even know what to say man, I love you & thank you for being that big brother who looked out for all your brothers me, Kevin & Poncho you took on that roll & made sure you did all you could for us growing up. I’m thankful that we got to talk yesterday just to say what up & we love each other. Your so strong & was fighting with all you had but God has the last say. #restinparadise #iloveyoubigbro now you can watch over all your kids like you use too you were one of the greatest dads I ever witnessed. Give mommy, grandma, Connie & the rest of the family a hug for us. #rip 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

We send our heartfelt condolences to Kirk and his family during this time. May his brother rest in peace.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

