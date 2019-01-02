Kofi Siriboe And Duckie Thot Announce The End Of Their Relationship By Shading Each Other On Twitter

It appears as everyone's favorite chocolate couple, Duckie Thot and Kofi Siriboe , has seemingly split, based on the pair's respective tweets that elusively indicate that they didn't end things on the best of terms.

The gorgeous model and handsome actor subtly made headlines in March 2018 after it was revealed that they had been quietly dating for a while. Since then, not much has been heard from the two regarding their romance, but at the end of the now-passed year, they each seemed to make it clear that their relationship had come to an end.

Thot took to Twitter earlier this week to share with her followers that she is making one notable change in her love life in the new year.

"Leaving all trash n*ggas in 2018," she wrote in a now deleted tweet.

Siriboe seemed to follow suit, taking to Twitter, himself, to post a slew of cryptic tweets on New Year's Eve. In a series of "maybes" for 2019, he outlined some changes he intends to make, himself, with a couple of them particularly catching his followers' eyes.

"Maybe I won't let sex distract me this year," and, "Maybe my wife will reveal herself to me this year. Maybe I'll become the man I've always wanted to be."