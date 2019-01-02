Phaedra Parks Debuts New Bae For 2019

Is Phaedra Parks kicking off the new year with new love? That seems to be the impression the former reality starlet is giving off as she took to Instagram on New Year's Day to show off a potential partner, who some may already know.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who celebrated New Year's Eve in Chicago, shocked her followers a bit when she posted a photo of herself beside radio host Tone Kapone, captioned, "2019 we are ready," completed with a heart emoji. Take a look, below:

While their close positioning and Parks' caption led some to assume that the two were making their debut as a couple, it could honestly just be an innocent photo with no romantic undertones, whatsoever. For those unaware of the man in question, he is a host on Chicago's WGCI and Dish Nation, and he also contributes to Fox 21 Chicago. See him in action, a bit, below:

The fired Housewife has not publicly featured a new romantic interest in some time since her and Apollo Nida's divorce was settled, back in 2017.

Written by Moriba Cummings