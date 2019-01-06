Jada Pinkett Smith Blasts Those Still Listening To R. Kelly's Music

Lifetime’s documentary series Surviving R. Kelly has everyone talking about the fallen singer and his alleged crimes.

The docu-series also has caused Kelly’s music to spike on streaming platforms like Spotify, which has anyone with a conscious outraged. One of those searching for answers as to why people would want to support a man accused of such heinous things is Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith took to her Instagram to post a selfie video in which she asked who are those out there still listening to R. Kelly.

“How is it that R Kelly's music sales have spiked (substantially) since the release of the docuseries Surviving R Kelly?” Jada captioned her post. “I need some help in understanding. What am I missing???”