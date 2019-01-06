Jada Pinkett Smith Blasts Those Still Listening To R. Kelly's Music

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Jada Pinkett Smith on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

She's got some poignant questions for the singer's remaining fans.

Published Yesterday

Lifetime’s documentary series Surviving R. Kelly has everyone talking about the fallen singer and his alleged crimes.

The docu-series also has caused Kelly’s music to spike on streaming platforms like Spotify, which has anyone with a conscious outraged. One of those searching for answers as to why people would want to support a man accused of such heinous things is Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith took to her Instagram to post a selfie video in which she asked who are those out there still listening to R. Kelly.

“How is it that R Kelly's music sales have spiked (substantially) since the release of the docuseries Surviving R Kelly?” Jada captioned her post. “I need some help in understanding. What am I missing???”

Girl, we’re wondering the same. SMH.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

