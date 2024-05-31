Lenny Kravitz On Why He Decided To Become Celibate

Lenny Kravitz is celibate and proud of it.

During an interview with The Guardian, the rock icon explained that he hasn’t been in a serious relationship for nine years and that he is committed to being celibate which he described as “a spiritual thing.”

“I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live,” Kravitz said.

Kravitz recalled watching his father Sy Kravitz not be faithful to his mother Roxie Roker, who played Helen Willis on long-running sitcom “The Jeffersons.” It deeply affected Kravitz’s future relationships.

He recalled how his father said that infidelity was normal after catching him speaking to another woman on the phone.

“He became right,” Kravitz admitted.

“After the marriage, I became more like him. I was becoming a player,” he said. “I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years.”

According to Kravitz, celibacy helped to transform his outlook, “by taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over.”

Since he’s embraced celibacy, Kravitz said that it’s been three years since he’s had an intimate relationship and desires something more than physical pleasure in a partner.

“Where I’m at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit,” Kravitz said.

“It usually trips them out, but that’s the way it’s going to be. I’m looking at the big picture,” he added.