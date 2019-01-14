Kandi Burruss And Tamar Braxton Join The Cast Of 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Reality TV veterans Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton are set to appear in the same program as it was recently revealed that both ladies are a part of the cast of the forthcoming season of the CBS reality series Celebrity Big Brother .

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Braxton Family Values staple both took to social media to share the news with their fans.

Kandi first took to Instagram, following the show's announcement, to reiterate that she will be a part of the star-studded cast.