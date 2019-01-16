Samuel L. Jackson Clowns Trump’s White House Dinner

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Samuel L. Jackson's villainous character in the Kingsman franchise, Valentine, shares an interesting parallel with the current president of the United States, Donald Trump, as they both have an affinity for fast food chain McDonald's.
Recently, we asked the Hollywood legend to share his thoughts on Trump's latest unbelievable White House "feast," and his response was nothing short of hilarious.
Seeing as Micky D's-loving Valentine is obsessed with the popular food chain, we asked Jackson if Trump should automatically be categorized as a real-life villain since he shares this particularly odd similarity with the character.
"It just makes him the ultimate cheap guy, that's all," he said. "He thinks everybody eats like him, so he figured that was a great, healthy meal. These are teenagers. They want this crap."
Watch the hilarious clip, below:
Jackson's latest release, Glass, premieres in theaters on January 18.
(Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
