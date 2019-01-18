You've Been Served: Hazel E To Testify Against Katt Williams In Court

Hazel E and Katt Williams ' relationship may be over, but the reality starlet is set to have a say in the comedian's legal fate, as she claims she was served with papers to appear in court to testify against him.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the former Love & Hip Hop star shared on her Instagram Story that she was approached while exiting a plane on Wednesday (January 16) morning.

"Get off the plane in the airport, get served by the police, for the s**t with Katt," she said. "I'm still in the airport and the police just served me. That's some bulls**t. Guess I'm going to testify like a b***h in court."

This all comes a few months after Williams took to social media to beg Hazel for forgiveness after he brutally dragged her in an explosive rant.