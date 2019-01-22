'Black Panther,' 'BlacKkKlansman' And 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Score Big At 2019 Oscar Nominations

The nominations for the 91st annual Academy Awards were announced this morning (January 22) in a presentation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani unveiling the nominees in 24 categories, highlighting the year's best in film. Among the recognized few, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and If Beale Street Could Talk stood as the major contenders led by people of color.

In the biggest category of the event, Best Picture, the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther received a nomination and will compete against the likes of the Mahershala Ali-led Green Book, and the Spike Lee-directed BlacKkKlansman. Fellow blockbuster smashes A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody are also featured in the major category. Furthermore, the superhero flick made history, becoming the first ever of the genre to receive an Oscar nomination in the coveted category. In the categories for Best Actor And Actress in a Supporting Role, Mahershala Ali and Regina King were both recognized for their performances in Green Book and If Beale Street Could Talk, respectively. The record-breaking Black Panther, in addition to Best Picture, was also nominated in six other categories including Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Original Song ("All the Stars" feat. Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Original Score, Costume Design and Production Design. The 91st annual Academy Awards, which is currently host-free, is set to air at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 24, live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland. Take a look at the full list of 2019 nominees in major categories, below:

Best Picture Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice Actress in a Leading Role Yalitza Aparicio

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy Actor in a Leading Role Christian Bale

Bradley Cooper

Willem Dafoe

Rami Malek

Viggo Mortensen Directing BlacKkKlansman

Cold War

The Favourite

Roma

Vice Actor in a Supporting Role Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice Actress in a Supporting Role Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite Adapted Screenplay The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born Original Screenplay The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice Cinematography Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born Production Design Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma Costume Design The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen Of Scots Film Editing BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice Foreign Language Film Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters Documentary Feature Free Solo

Hale County

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG Documentary Short Subject Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End Of Sentence Animated Feature Film Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Animated Short Film Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends Live Action Short Film Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin Original Score Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns Original Song All The Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR

Shallow, A Star Is Born

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs Visual Effects Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story Makeup and Hairstyling Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice Sound Editing Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma Sound Mixing Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

After the news of the nominations was released, If Beale Street Could Talk's Regina King, Barry Jenkins and Nicholas Britell also all shared their initial thoughts on their respective nominations. Regina King, Best Actress in a Suppprting Role: "Wow, wow, wow. The word I keep coming back to is proud. Proud of our cast and crew with all the work we put into this amazing, yet still timely story. I'm grateful to Barry Jenkins for creating this beautiful role out of the great James Baldwin's words. Collaborating with Barry has been a highlight of my career and this recognition is icing on the cake! And thank you to The Academy!" Barry Jenkins, Best Adapted Screenplay: “It’s such an honor to be in the company of peers and legends I admire. And even more, it fills my heart to have James Baldwin’s name and work associated with the Academy I’m proud to be a member of. On behalf of the Beale Street family, my endless thanks to the Academy for once again acknowledging me, my friends and James Baldwin.” Nicholas Britell, Best Original Score: “I am so thrilled to be nominated for the score of IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK. It is also a true honor to be nominated along with Barry Jenkins and Regina King. I am filled with so much gratitude to Barry and to our whole Beale Street team. It has been such a profound experience to work on this film and to be a part of bringing James Baldwin’s novel to the screen. I am truly overwhelmed by this and can’t express enough how humbled I am by this nomination!” Congratulations to all of the nominees.

Written by Moriba Cummings