'Black Panther,' 'BlacKkKlansman' And 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Score Big At 2019 Oscar Nominations

The nominations for the 91st annual Academy Awards were announced this morning (January 22) in a presentation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani unveiling the nominees in 24 categories, highlighting the year's best in film.
Among the recognized few, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and If Beale Street Could Talk stood as the major contenders led by people of color.
In the biggest category of the event, Best Picture, the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther received a nomination and will compete against the likes of the Mahershala Ali-led Green Book, and the Spike Lee-directed BlacKkKlansman. Fellow blockbuster smashes A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody are also featured in the major category.
Furthermore, the superhero flick made history, becoming the first ever of the genre to receive an Oscar nomination in the coveted category.
In the categories for Best Actor And Actress in a Supporting Role, Mahershala Ali and Regina King were both recognized for their performances in Green Book and If Beale Street Could Talk, respectively.
The record-breaking Black Panther, in addition to Best Picture, was also nominated in six other categories including Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Original Song ("All the Stars" feat. Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Original Score, Costume Design and Production Design.
The 91st annual Academy Awards, which is currently host-free, is set to air at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 24, live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland.
Take a look at the full list of 2019 nominees in major categories, below:
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Melissa McCarthy
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale
Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Rami Malek
Viggo Mortensen
Directing
BlacKkKlansman
Cold War
The Favourite
Roma
Vice
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Costume Design
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
All The Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR
Shallow, A Star Is Born
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
After the news of the nominations was released, If Beale Street Could Talk's Regina King, Barry Jenkins and Nicholas Britell also all shared their initial thoughts on their respective nominations.
Regina King, Best Actress in a Suppprting Role:
"Wow, wow, wow. The word I keep coming back to is proud. Proud of our cast and crew with all the work we put into this amazing, yet still timely story. I'm grateful to Barry Jenkins for creating this beautiful role out of the great James Baldwin's words. Collaborating with Barry has been a highlight of my career and this recognition is icing on the cake! And thank you to The Academy!"
Barry Jenkins, Best Adapted Screenplay:
“It’s such an honor to be in the company of peers and legends I admire. And even more, it fills my heart to have James Baldwin’s name and work associated with the Academy I’m proud to be a member of. On behalf of the Beale Street family, my endless thanks to the Academy for once again acknowledging me, my friends and James Baldwin.”
Nicholas Britell, Best Original Score:
“I am so thrilled to be nominated for the score of IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK. It is also a true honor to be nominated along with Barry Jenkins and Regina King. I am filled with so much gratitude to Barry and to our whole Beale Street team. It has been such a profound experience to work on this film and to be a part of bringing James Baldwin’s novel to the screen. I am truly overwhelmed by this and can’t express enough how humbled I am by this nomination!”
Congratulations to all of the nominees.
(Photos from left: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards, Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
