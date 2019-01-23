Heartbreaking: 'Rel' Co-Creator Kevin Barnett Dies Suddenly In Mexico At Age 32

The cast and crew of the FOX series Rel just suffered a major loss as Kevin Barnett , who co-created the comedy alongside Lil' Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz, recently died while vacationing in Mexico. He was 32.

According to People, the Last Podcast Network — where Barnett co-hosted Roundtable of Gentlemen, weekly — confirmed on Tuesday that he died quite unexpectedly of causes that remain unknown.

After learning of the unfortunate news, Howery, 39, took to Instagram to tribute his friend and colleague in a heartfelt post, struggling to find the words to articulate his shock.

"I was trying to figure out what to say but I can't I'm truly heartbroken by this and just really hurt as the hours pass..." he captioned a photo of Barnett. "So gifted and so dope and a true friend!!!! I don't know what else to say this is crazy to me!!!!"

Take a look, below: