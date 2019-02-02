Report: Shad “Bow Wow” Moss Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting A Woman In Atlanta

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Growing Up Hip Hop star, Shad Moss, and a woman identified as Lesie Holden were arrested on charges of assault and battery this morning at a residence in Atlanta.
According to the 11Alive.com, the two got into an altercation on the front steps of the building located at the 200 block of 12th street.
When the police arrived on the scene, they noticed that both parties had visible injuries that were not life threatening, so it was hard to determine who was the first assailant.
Both parties were processed and taken to the Fulton County Jail.
No one knows for certain how the two know each other, but we do know that the rapper formerly known as “Bow Wow” was in the city to support his mom’s pop up shop during the Super Bowl extravaganza.
The story is still developing and neither parties have yet to make a statement.
We will keep you updated as the story continues to develop.
(Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
