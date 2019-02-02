Bow Wow’s Team Blames His Ex Kiyomi Leslie For Brawl That Got Them Both Arrested

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
A representative for Bow Wow claims his ex, Kiyomi Leslie, was the main aggressor in an alleged fight that broke out early Saturday morning (February 2).
Apparently, Kiyomi was upset that Bow Wow (real name Shad Moss) was going to Super Bowl-related events without her, which allegedly caused her to bash the actor/rapper’s face with a lamp.
The rep spoke with The Shade Room and claimed that is what caused a majority of the injuries Bow Wow suffered, which included a gash in his neck and side and bruised ribs. There were also scratches on his face, which were evident in subsequently released mugshots after the former couple was arrested on battery charges.
Fulton County officials claim, “Both were able to go before a Fulton County Magistrate Judge who granted the defendants $8,000 signature bonds.”
Bow Wow has been released however it isn’t certain whether Kiyomi has been let out as well.
