PYT! Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly Coupled Up With This Gorgeous, Melanin-Blessed Rising Star

If recent reports hold any truth, Michael B. Jordan may be getting close to one of Hollywood's newest "it girls," as the two were allegedly spotted flirting backstage at an industry event.

Just weeks after it was rumored that the Black Panther star was dating If Beale Street Could Talk actress Kiki Layne , new reports claim the Hollywood heartthrob is now seeing BlacKkKlansman star Laura Harrier .

According to the Daily Mail, the pair was spotted getting "hands on" following the SAG Awards ceremony, with the actress reportedly touching his face and him holding her waist as they shared what the site described as a "private joke."

While the two are certainly gorgeous, without doubt, this simple gesture likely does not determine whether or not they are romantically involved, so take this news with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, their exchange may have been a simple congratulations as they were in direct competition with one another that night as both of their films were nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Jordan and his Black Panther co-stars ultimately scored the win.