Bill Cosby’s Visitation Record In Prison Is Depressing AF

Bill Cosby has now been in prison for a total of four months, and it appears as his time behind bars continues to be lonely as none of his relatives have visited him since he began his sentence.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's spokesperson, told the Associated Press that neither the fallen comedian's wife, Camille, nor their daughters have visited and are not expected to visit despite their home being 20 miles away from the facility where he is currently serving his sentence.

According to Wyatt, however, there is a silver lining to this, as he claimed this is the best decision for their family.

"He doesn't want to have them in that environment," he told the publication. "Why put them in that position, to make it into some form of a circus?"

Cosby was moved to a general population prison from SCI-Phoenix in Philadelphia where he is currently serving three to 10 years behind bars for aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand.