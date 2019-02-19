Here’s Your First Look At The Controversial Michael Jackson Documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’

Leaving Neverland, the highly controversial HBO documentary about Michael Jackson's alleged relationships with two young boys, premiered at Sundance just last month. Now, after being condemned by both the King of Pop's fans and his family, the doc's official trailer has been released.

HBO shared the trailer for the two-part production on Tuesday (February 19). In it, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who claim they were befriended by a then-adult Jackson at 10 and 7, respectively, were interviewed. Watch below:

According to HBO's official synopsis, the doc explores "the separate but parallel experiences of two young boys" through what they describe as "gut-wrenching interviews." The mothers, wives and siblings of the accusers were also interviewed, which seeks to paint "a portrait of sustained abuse, exploring the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences after both had a young son of his own." This all comes weeks after Jackson's estate firmly urged HBO to shelve the Dan Reed-directed documentary, claiming it is "one-sided" and "sensationalist." "We know that HBO is facing serious competitive pressures from Netflix, Amazon and other more modern content providers, but to stoop to this level to regain an audience is disgraceful," they said in scathing 10-page statement they released in response to the film's portrayal of the pop legend. Leaving Neverland premieres on March 3 and 4 on HBO.

Written by Moriba Cummings