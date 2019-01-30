Jermaine Jackson Breaks Down In Tears On National TV Defending Michael Jackson From Explosive New Documentary

After the King of Pop's estate slammed the doc for inaccurately painting a villainous picture of the legend, his brother Jermaine Jackson is speaking out and emotionally came to the "Bad" crooner's defense while dubbing his sleepovers with underage boys as "slumber parties."

Leaving Neverland , the bombshell documentary that seeks to expose the late Michael Jackson as an alleged child sex abuser, is set to air this coming spring and was already shown at Sundance, sparking chatter by many who have heard of its premise.

In a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, Jermaine wiped away tears while confidently proclaiming he was "1000 percent sure" his pop star brother was innocent. His comments come on the heels of Michael's estate dubbing the doc as a "public lynching" of the late icon.

"We lost Michael, we lost our father. We are still in mourning," he said. "We lost a lot, just leave us alone, leave him alone, let him rest. Please, let him rest. He deserves to rest."

After sharing that his brother's overnight private gatherings with young boys at his ranch were nothing more than "slumber parties," Jermaine added that, contrary to popular belief, they were not alone in his company.

"There were little girls there, even with their parents, their uncles, and they were sitting down, watching movies, eating cookies, popcorn, having fun, watching films," he said. "And Michael said, 'Why do people relate the bed to sex?' which shows you his innocence. Michael's a big kid."

Leaving Neverland chronicles the stories of two of Michael's accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who have claimed for years that they were raped and molested by the pop star at Neverland Ranch.

While the documentary's director, Dan Reed, said he has no doubts that the men's stories are completely valid, Jermaine said he fully complies with his brother's innocence.

"Michael was tried by a jury and acquitted on all of this because there was no real evidence," he said. "Wade was in Michael's defense in the case in 2005. He was asked to take the stand and he was asked the question, 'Did Mr. Jackson ever molest you?' Was said, 'No, absolutely not. Had he did, I wouldn't be there.' Then, Mr. Mesereau asked, 'Has Mr. Jackson touched you sexually?' He said, 'No, I wouldn't stand for it.'"

Both Robson and Safechuck went on to file lawsuits in 2013 claiming the stress and trauma forced them to face the truth and admit to being sexually abused by the singer. The suits were eventually thrown out on technically grounds but are still under appeal.

Leaving Neverland premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and will air on Channel 4 in the UK, this spring.

Take a look at Jermaine Jackson's full appearance on Good Morning Britain, below: