Khloé’s BFF Malika Responds To Fans Calling Her Out For Hypocrisy Over Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian's bestie, Malika Haqq, has been her ride-or-die for years, but it seems as her loyalty has recently come at a cost after she slammed Jordyn Woods for allegedly coming between the reality starlet and her man, Tristan Thompson. In response to her multiple criticisms of Jordyn's alleged actions, Malika is being called a hypocrite as fans dug up her past romances, with one of them allegedly involving a taken man.

Following Jordyn's post teasing her forthcoming appearance on the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Malika took to Instagram and posted a quote that read, "The most important promise you can keep is a promise to yourself." When a fan dubbed her "best friend goals" for remaining by Khloé's side throughout the messy ordeal, she responded, "I've been wrong before and I'll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn't make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face.” Fans concluded that her comment was made in reference to Jordyn's claim that she was "blackout drunk" when she hooked up with Thompson. Malika's judgment, however, only led to fans reminding her of her past relationship with late rapper ChinxDrugz, who, while they were together, was reportedly married or engaged to another woman.

Okay so the memes was funny but not it's becoming annoying when khloe, malika, and Larsa keep harassing jordyn like they didn't do shady ass stuff🙄 like serious hypocrites https://t.co/TySwpWfgWx — Tiare Santiago (@tiare_santiago) February 28, 2019

Fam this is what’s pissing me off the most. They’re all hypocrites, Malika the 35 year old was proudly flaunting a married man w children but bullying jordyn? Khloe started sleeping w Tristan while he had a PREGANT girlfriend. They’re tryna to break this little girl https://t.co/dhWeKZ7Wnk — Young Draco (@alphasags) February 27, 2019

Malika and Khloe are wild hypocrites, so funny to watch. That entire group has zero self-awareness — whylin (@glodupbeaut) February 27, 2019

@ForeverMalika is out here attacking another black woman but stayed friends with Khloe although she was messing around with Tristan who had a pregnant girlfriend..you’re a hypocrite.this family is known for sleeping with other people’s men..I bet your man isn’t off limits to them — Kokoa (@kokoa96) February 20, 2019

Malika, in response, took to Instagram to address the chatter, admitting that her past behavior was inexcusable. "I choose to believe what I wanted to believe," she wrote. "I was wrong for that. WRONG IS WRONG. I'm not excusing myself or anyone else. I made my bed so I had to lye in it. Trust I took my L." See her full post, below:

Of course, Khloé herself has been accused of romantic overlapping — Thompson’s ex Jordyn Craig was eight months pregnant with his child when the two got together. The only thing we know is that everyone makes mistakes, and Jordyn Woods will have a chance to tell her side of this particular story on Red Table Talk tomorrow.

