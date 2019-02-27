Khloé Kardashian's Besties Have Launched An Attack Against Jordyn Woods Ahead Of Her 'Red Table Talk' Interview

Khloé Kardashian's split from Tristan Thompson remains the talk of the internet after Jordyn Woods, the KarJenner family friend who allegedly hooked up with Thompson, teased that she may be breaking her silence on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s series, Red Table Talk. Since then, two of Khloé's BFFs have taken to social media to throw more jabs at Jordyn, and their shade is getting more and more blatant.

First, in response to Kylie Jenner's BFF's teaser clip for her sit-down with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Larsa Pippen, a longtime friend of the Kardashians, took to the comments section below a post by blog Hollywood Unlocked to share her opinion. "Can't wait to see which version of her story she tells," she wrote. "Hope it's the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her." Her comment is likely in reference to reports that Jordyn, 21, claimed to be "blackout drunk" when she allegedly hooked up with the then-taken NBA star. Take a look at the messy comment, below:

Taking a less direct approach, Malika Haqq, Khloé's best friend, took to Instagram where she posted a quote that read, "The most important promise you can keep is a promise to yourself." When a follower, in response to the post, expressed her admiration for her friendship with the reality starlet and mother of one, she took what appeared to be a shady jab at Jordyn, herself, mentioning the young star's claim of being intoxicated. "I've been wrong before and I'll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn't make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face," the follower wrote. "No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior."

All in all, it has been previously reported that Jordyn feels incredibly remorseful about the ordeal and reached out to both Khloé and Kylie to make amends.

Written by John Justice