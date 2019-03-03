D.L. Hughley Attempts To Clarify His Controversial Comments About Black Women Being Angry

In 2012, he was promoting his book I Want You to Shut the F#ck Up and said he “never met an angrier group of people” than Black women.



While sitting down with Essence this week, he was asked about the comment and said, “Black women are like spicy food. I love you, but it hurts in the morning. I love Black women so much that all my mistresses have been Black."



He continued, “Most people say that, but don’t give you the out that you have a reason to be angry. What did James Baldwin say? ‘To be Black and conscious is to be angry all the time.’ It’s not wrong to be angry, it’s wrong to not know why.”

Hughley added, “Aren’t you angry when your sons are getting shot in the street? Aren’t you angry when you’re maligned? Aren’t you angry when you have to protect us more than we step up for you? So, why would you be mad when someone said that you were angry? What you’re mad about is that people don’t explain why.”



Sounds like Hughley is bound to get more backlash for his controversial comments.