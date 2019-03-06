R. Kelly’s Live-in ‘Girlfriends’ Claim Their Parents Are Lying For Money

R. Kelly's expletive-filled outburst seen during his explosive interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King has since gone massively viral. Now, another clip from the interview has hit the internet, showing the singer's live-in "girlfriends" also being interviewed by the acclaimed journalist. During the sit-down, they both broke down in tears, with one vehemently blaming her parents for the narrative that is currently surrounding the controversial star.

Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary's talk with King was teased on Wednesday morning, with the clip showing the ladies visibly distraught while being questioned about their relationship with Kelly. Clary, while crying uncontrollably, was asked to explain her visceral reaction to R. Kelly's recent legal woes. Her response saw her lash out at her parents and everyone else who firmly believes that the "Bump N' Grind" singer is, in fact, guilty of sexual assault. "You guys don't know the truth!" she yelled. "You're believing some f***ing facade that our parents are saying. This is all f***ing lies for money! If you can't see that, you're ignorant and you're stupid!" Take a look, below:

WATCH: @GayleKing spoke to Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary about living with R. Kelly and their estranged relationship with their families. It made them very emotional.



We'll bring you more of their interview, tomorrow only on @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/R9IWQmy8RR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

According to The Blast, Gerald Griggs, the Savage family's attorney, stressed that the parents have neither requested nor been given money by Kelly. "At no point did the Savages sell Joycelyn," he said before pointing out that her father has never even met the singer. "Stop the lies or show the receipts." Both of the ladies' families said that they have been unable to contact them for years, leading them to believe that Kelly has brainwashed them into following his orders. The second part of Kelly's interview will air Thursday morning on CBS.

Written by Moriba Cummings