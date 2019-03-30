Chadwick Boseman Shouts Out Howard University, God And ‘Black Panther’ In NAACP Image Awards Speech

The NAACP Image Awards stands as one of the premier platforms where Black talent is recognized and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman took the time to make note of that during his speech after winning the first award of the night at the 50th annual ceremony.

While accepting the trophy for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture — the first win of his career and his sixth nomination — for his performance in the Marvel film, Boseman started out by recognizing the institution that helped mold him in his early days of acting.

"H.U.!" Boseman started his speech, shouting out his alma mater, Howard University.

"You know what they say? Black people always thank God when they win and I'm not gon' let you down," he continued. "Thank you God for not just winning. Thank you God for the trials and tribulations that you allow us to go through so we can appreciate these moments. So we can appreciate the joy that comes from winning."

In his casually-yet-confidently delivered speech, the actor went on to thank his fellow nominees, including the likes of veteran Denzel Washington and his "brother" Michael B. Jordan.

"It's a beautiful time in Black film making that we are celebrating right now," he said. "It's not just a normal time. We have to recognize that."

In concluding his speech, Boseman went on to acknowledge his parents, his girlfriend, and the Black Panther cast, and though the music alerting him to wrap up began playing — "I can do it to the music," he joked — he refused to leave the stage before thanking the widely successful film's director, Ryan Coogler.

"My director, you are a genius," he ended his speech.

Congrats on an honor well-deserved, Chadwick!