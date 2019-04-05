Report: 'Friday' Star Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Gets A Visit From The Cops After Girlfriend Live-Streams Argument

Tommy "Tiny" Lister — best known for his role as Deebo in the Friday film franchise — recently found himself in some hot water after his girlfriend live-streamed an argument they were having, which captured him smacking a phone out of her hands.

According to TMZ, cops in Chandler, Arizona, responded to a domestic disturbance call at the actor's residence for a "verbal altercation" between Lister and an unidentified woman.

While no arrests were made and neither party decided to press charges, the video shows the two getting into a verbal altercation during a car ride. Lister appeared to get slightly irate in the driver's seat after the woman, alleged to be his girlfriend, made mention of his wife, whom he is separated from.

After noticing he was being recorded, he tried to swipe the phone away, multiple times. When they arrived at the garage, he appeared to lunge at her, and she yelled, "Don't f*****g hit me!" to which he responded, "I didn't hit you."

Take a look at the clip, below: