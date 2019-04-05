Report: 'Friday' Star Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Gets A Visit From The Cops After Girlfriend Live-Streams Argument

attends "LIV on Sundays" presented by TAO Takeover Party at CAKE Nightclub on February 1, 2015 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Report: 'Friday' Star Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Gets A Visit From The Cops After Girlfriend Live-Streams Argument

She reportedly made a comment about his wife, which allegedly set him off.

Published 14 hours ago

Tommy "Tiny" Lister — best known for his role as Deebo in the Friday film franchise — recently found himself in some hot water after his girlfriend live-streamed an argument they were having, which captured him smacking a phone out of her hands.

According to TMZ, cops in Chandler, Arizona, responded to a domestic disturbance call at the actor's residence for a "verbal altercation" between Lister and an unidentified woman.

While no arrests were made and neither party decided to press charges, the video shows the two getting into a verbal altercation during a car ride. Lister appeared to get slightly irate in the driver's seat after the woman, alleged to be his girlfriend, made mention of his wife, whom he is separated from.

After noticing he was being recorded, he tried to swipe the phone away, multiple times. When they arrived at the garage, he appeared to lunge at her, and she yelled, "Don't f*****g hit me!" to which he responded, "I didn't hit you."

Take a look at the clip, below:

When asked about the incident, the actor told TMZ that he never put his hands on the woman in the video and was just trying to get the phone out of her hands. He further specified that the woman in question is his girlfriend, and he and his wife are separated, but not yet divorced.

Lister added that he grew angrier because she was egging him on and claimed that after seeing the video, the police advised him to get a restraining order against his girlfriend.

It appears that Lister may have taken their advice. Since the altercation, according to Lister, the two have broken up.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cake Scottsdale)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs