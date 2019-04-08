D.C. Young Fly Lives A Social Media Influencer’s Greatest Nightmare In New Film

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Comedian D.C. Young Fly brings every social media influencer's nightmare to life in the trailer for the new film #DigitalLivesMatter.
The movie follows the comic on a high from achieving three million followers on social media and his growing fame. He's cut down to size, however, when he "crosses the wrong computer geek," and eventually wakes up to find his follower count slashed to zero.
To make matters worse, he makes this discovery on the day of a career-changing audition where he needs a popping social media presence to make it through the door.
Take a look at the trailer, below:
Directed by Terri J. Vaughn and written by Cas Sigers-Beedles, #DigitalLivesMatter arrives on VOD and Digital HD on leading digital platforms on April 9.
(Photo: Gravitas Ventures and Novus Distribution)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS