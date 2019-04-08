D.C. Young Fly Lives A Social Media Influencer’s Greatest Nightmare In New Film

Comedian D.C. Young Fly brings every social media influencer's nightmare to life in the trailer for the new film #DigitalLivesMatter.

The movie follows the comic on a high from achieving three million followers on social media and his growing fame. He's cut down to size, however, when he "crosses the wrong computer geek," and eventually wakes up to find his follower count slashed to zero.

To make matters worse, he makes this discovery on the day of a career-changing audition where he needs a popping social media presence to make it through the door.

Take a look at the trailer, below: