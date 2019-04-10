Jennifer Hudson Wants Her Ex To Pay For His Own Housing

Jennifer Hudson and her ex-fiancé, David Otunga, are currently in the midst of a nasty court battle, and the most recent reported developments see the singer refuse to agree to one of his mandates.

According to The Blast, court documents show that Hudson is refusing to cover the former wrestler's housing costs and is strongly suggesting that he simply get a job to support himself.

In the docs, Otunga reportedly explained that the Oscar winner should pay him, as he has been the primary caregiver for their son for some time. Hudson reportedly claims that his words are false as he was often on the road with the WWE.

Elsewhere in the court docs, Hudson accused Otunga of trying to pursue "a career path identical to hers as evidenced by his promoting himself for his role in Madea's Family Funeral," which she says goes against his claim that her career made her an inadequate parent.

"To accept David's proposition that because he is present, he is a better parent would be to do a disservice to working parents in general and to Jennifer in particular," her documents read, with her counsel adding, "Nothing entitles David to live in a home identical to Jennifer's."

She concluded by reiterating that it is not her responsibility to support a grown man and further denied "that the child support should extend to housing subsidies for David when the parties were never married."

The site further reported that while Hudson and Otunga were set to go to trial later this month, both parties agreed to postpone with the hopes of reaching a settlement. A new hearing is set for May 2019.