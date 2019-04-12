Lori Loughlin Is Reportedly Having A Becky 'Freak Out' After Realizing She May Go To Jail For The College Admissions Scandal

The recent college admissions scandal, which exposed Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin for allegedly bribing colleges to get their children admitted to prestigious schools, may result in 40 years behind bars for one of the Hollywood elites.

According to E!, while Huffman has fully owned up to her hand in the scam, Loughlin, 54, "has been in complete denial" after refusing to take a plea deal that could lead to her going to the slammer.

The site reports that the disgraced actress "refused to accept any jail time and thought the DA was bluffing." Now she "is finally realizing just how serious this is" and is allegedly "freaking out" at the possibility that she could serve time in jail for her reportedly criminal actions.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 55, have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, honest services mail fraud and conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering. These charges could see them face a maximum of 40 years behind bars.

The actress' recent plea deal refusal could set them back big time. If she had accepted, they may have been able to avoid jail time — at least to some degree.

Unlike Loughlin, Huffman allegedly copped a plea deal that will likely only require her to pay a hefty fine and serve probation. The actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.