Amber Rose Announces She’s Expecting A Baby With Her Boyfriend, AE Edwards

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 05: Amber Rose and AE are seen on December 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

The model shared the good news on Instagram.

Published 20 hours ago

Congrats are in order for Amber Rose and her boyfriend, Def Jam Records Vice President of A&R Alexander “AE” Edwards. The couple recently announced they’re expecting their first child together.

The expectant mother took to Instagram Wednesday confirming the good news. Sharing a photo of her baby bump, Rose beamed, “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way.”

She isn’t the only one excited. Rose said that her 6-year-old son Sebastian is just as thrilled. “Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother,” she wrote.

The parents-to-be have been dating since October and quickly made their relationship Instagram official.

Congrats to the happy couple.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

