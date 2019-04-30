The Braxton Sisters’ Niece Lauren Braxton Dies At 24

Prayers up for the Braxton family. Lauren Braxton, the famous sisters' niece, has died. She was only 24.

According to TMZ, Lauren's father and Toni Braxton's younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., confirmed the news to them, revealing that her death was related to a heart condition.

The site further reports that law enforcement revealed to them that they received a 911 call at around noon on Monday in connection to the complications. Once they arrived, Lauren — known as LoLo by her close friends and family — was unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead by the paramedics.

Lauren's father, Michael, a Maryland native, is the only son among the Braxton siblings and is the second eldest at 50 — Toni is the eldest at 51. Like all of his siblings, he is a singer/songwriter, himself, and also appeared on a few episodes of his sisters' popular reality series, Braxton Family Values.

One of the sisters, Trina Braxton, recently took to Instagram to share a sweet message in memory of her late niece.

"God sent me another angel!" she captioned a photo of her. "Rest in Heaven Lauren 'LoLo' Braxton."