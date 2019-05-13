NeNe Leakes Shares Some Incredible News About Her Husband's Cancer Journey

The Leakes household has a major reason to celebrate today. NeNe Leakes just shared with her followers that her husband, Gregg, is officially cancer free!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the big news to her fans.

"Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg's Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for it.....WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God!" she captioned a photo of Gregg holding up a sign that reads, "No cancer found! Praise God."

Take a look, below: