NeNe Leakes Shares Some Incredible News About Her Husband's Cancer Journey

The Leakes household has a major reason to celebrate today. NeNe Leakes just shared with her followers that her husband, Gregg, is officially cancer free!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the big news to her fans.
"Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg's Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for it.....WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God!" she captioned a photo of Gregg holding up a sign that reads, "No cancer found! Praise God."
Take a look, below:
Gregg, 63, was first diagnosed with cancer back in June 2018, with NeNe specifying, months later, that it was Stage 3 colon cancer.
Though he initially revealed during an episode of RHOA that he was opting out of chemotherapy treatments, he eventually chose to move forward with them, successfully completing six months in April, 2019.
This is certainly a heartwarming day for the family and we wish Gregg continued good health in the future.
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
