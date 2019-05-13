Wendy Williams Admits ‘My Heart Was So Broken’ After This Insult From A Celebrity

Wendy Williams is no stranger to upsetting a few of her celebrity subjects with her Hot Topics hot takes, but one celebs' response, in particular, to her criticism left her "heartbroken."

As previously reported, the two went at it back in March after Williams claimed Stern had gone "soft" in Hollywood during her eponymous talk show. In response, he took to his radio show to vent, calling her a "jealous b***h."

Now, with a couple of months passing since their feud, Williams is revealing that Stern has apologized for the way he reacted and even shared with her audience that there is no bad blood between them.

"By the way, Howard, I read the article with you on the cover and I saw that you mentioned me and that you apologized," she said on Monday morning's episode of her talk show, referencing Stern's Hollywood Reporter cover story. "Howard, you know what, if you never apologized to me ever in your life, you would still be one of the most influential people in shaping my career — You and Oprah, that's it."

While giving her "co-hosts" a rundown on what Stern's interview detailed, Williams reiterated why she admires him.

"The idea that you apologized, — he went on the air and ripped me a new one for no damn reason, because I knew I was right — then in this article, it was a thick article, he goes on to say that he loves me and that I might've seen something in him that maybe he didn't see, or something like that," she said. "And, [he says] that he's kind of embarrassed for ripping me on the air, so he's pulled that from the archives. You'll never hear that on repeat... I love him!"

The talk show maven went on to stress that her "heart was so broken when he was fighting with me because I wasn't fighting with him."

It's good to see these two patch things up.