Wendy Williams Did The Unexpected After Howard Stern Brutally Responded To Her Shady Comments

After the shock jock blasted her in return , the media maven did something she has never been known to do throughout her entire hosting career.

Wendy Williams ' talk show tagline, "Say it like you mean it," has proven to be the mantra for her career, and this was shown when she threw some major shade at one of her idols, Howard Stern .

The drama between the two began when Williams said during her morning talk show that Stern had "gone Hollywood," while discussing his upcoming book release.

"Howard is so Hollywood right now," she said "And Howard, I love you, but since you've gone Hollywood, everything you say is so predictable. Every story is going to be about, 'Oh, I love this one, and then we went on their yacht.' He's a Hollywood insider, which sucks."

After catching wind of her scathing remarks, Stern took to his radio show to return the favor, calling her a "jealous b***h" and a "nobody."

While Williams usually limits her critiques of others to her purple chair, she changed her approach recently when she took to Twitter to respond to Stern's insults.

"Showed love to Howard Stern this morning about his new book," she wrote. "Gonna buy it. Had his wife on my show several times. Being told that he's being nasty to me on his show. It's all good, Howie. I still admire you old man! The truth is the truth."

Take a look, below: