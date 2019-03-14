Howard Stern Calls Wendy Williams A ‘Jealous B***h’ In Expletive-Filled Rant

Recently, after heralding the legendary radio host as one of two people she looked up to most — the other being Oprah Winfrey — the talk show host went on to say Stern had become "so Hollywood." Apparently, Stern got wind of the criticism, and clapped back. Hard.

It seems as no one is off the "Hot Topics" radar for Wendy Williams — not even one of her biggest idols, Howard Stern .

During Wednesday morning's episode of her eponymous talk show, Williams, while discussing Stern's forthcoming book, criticized her idol for being what she considers a "Hollywood insider."

"Howard is so Hollywood right now," she told her "co-hosts." "And Howard, I love you, but since you've gone Hollywood, everything you say is so predictable. Every story is going to be about, 'Oh, I love this one, and then we went on their yacht.' He's a Hollywood insider, which sucks."

Twisting the knife a bit, she added, "You started like me, being of the people. But at some point, you sat behind the microphone for too long and now you are the people."

After hearing Williams' scathing remarks about him, Stern responded, that same day, by dedicating a hefty portion of his SiriusXM radio show to dragging her — and he didn't hold back one bit.

"Jealous b***h... You are nobody to me," he said. "You'll never be me, Wendy. You'll never be me. You can pretend to be me, you can pretend to be like me, but you're not. You don't have my wit and you don't have my talent... You couldn't have that career. You're a fly."

Directly addressing her claims that he had "gone Hollywood," he returned the jab, saying she was, in fact, the one who had changed.

"What evidence do you have that I'm Hollywood, honey?" he continued. "I grew up a scumbag and I'm still treated like a scumbag... What, because I found success, now I'm 'Hollywood?' What, 'cause I know Jimmy Kimmel? Who am I hanging out with? She doesn't know who I'm hanging out with. She doesn't know what I do in this world. She doesn't know who I'm f***ing with."

Attacking the format of her show, Stern added, "All she talks on that show is about Hollywood. That's as Hollywood as you get. If anyone in Hollywood called her to hang out, she'd [be there] in two seconds. All of that is a projection!"

Yikes!

