Prayers Up: Jordin Sparks Suffers Heartbreaking Loss

According to People , Jackson passed away on May 7 after suffering a stroke. He was 50.

Jordin Sparks ' family recently suffered a tragic loss. It has been confirmed that the singer's stepfather, James Jackson , has died.

James, who was an Army veteran and firefighter, chose to donate his organs through the organization Life Gift, prior to his death. He is survived by his son, Zachary; wife, Jodi; stepdaughter, Jordin; and stepson P.J. Sparks.

He was reportedly laid to rest on Tuesday, May 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church in Kingwood, Texas.

While Jordin has not yet spoken out regarding her stepdad's passing, her mother — his wife, Jodi — shared a touching tribute to him on her Facebook page.

"James and I had a big beautiful love. We loved out loud," she wrote. "He took nothing for granted and gave of himself every day to everyone. We adored each other and every minute he wasn't working we were together loving our crazy, blessed life. He spent his life saving lives and will save many more through this tragedy. That was just who he was."

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to the Houston-based ministry The Forge for Families.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the Sparks and Jackson families. May he rest in peace.