Ayesha Curry's Response To Her Young Daughters Saying They Aren't Black Is A Teachable Moment

Several women consider Ayesha Curry to be "mommy goals." She holds her role as a mom in the highest regard, and the Covergirl recently shared how she is teaching her young girls, Riley and Ryan, to embrace their Blackness.

Speaking with Working Mother magazine, Ayesha opened up about the moment her daughters expressed some doubt about their racial background.

"They’re fair in complexion, and they’ve said, 'I’m not Black; look at my skin,'" she remembered of her girls referring to their skin tones.

The cook and author saw this as the perfect opportunity to educate them on Black identity.

"I said, 'No, no, no. You’re a Black woman. You have melanin. It’s part of who you are. Our descendants are from Africa. This is what that means,'" she said. "It’s been a journey teaching them that, and that Black comes in many different shades."

Though the mother of three — who has a Jamaican and Chinese mother and a Polish and African-American father — is clearly aware of her Blackness, she admitted that she sometimes does not feel welcome in the African-American community.

"My own community needs to embrace everyone better," she said. "Sometimes I feel like I'm too Black for the white community, but I'm not Black enough for my own community. That's a hard thing to carry."

Admitting that it's "been a journey" for her to fully embrace who she is, she stressed that, above all, "I want my girls to understand who they are — and to love it."

