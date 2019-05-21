Report: 'The Chi' Star Jason Mitchell Fired From Several Projects Amid Misconduct Allegations

Jason Mitchell, known mostly for portraying Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton and a leading role on Showtime's The Chi, has reportedly been fired from several projects following allegations of misconduct.

According to the Deadline, while The Chi is confirmed to return for a third season, due to news of an alleged "off-set incident," Mitchell will not be returning. The actor has also reportedly been terminated by his agent and management team as a result of the claims.

The Hollywood Reporter further reports that the decision to fire Mitchell from the widely popular series comes after actress Tiffany Boone, who plays his girlfriend in the series, came forward to accuse the star of sexual harassment. The publication stated that she made "repeated complaints" and felt so unsafe with her co-star at times that her fiancé, Dear White People star Marque Richardson, would come to set while she shot scenes with Mitchell.

Boone is reportedly one of several actresses on the series who had issues with Mitchell's alleged behavior.

The site added that "a source with knowledge of the Showtime series" says Boone stressed to the producers at Fox 21 that she could no longer work alongside Mitchell. She was, ultimately, released from the show at her request to pursue other projects.

Mitchell is yet to address the allegations made against him.