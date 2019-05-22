'Love & Hip Hop' Star Karlie Redd And Her Fiancé Mo Fayne Call It Quits

He detailed the reason for their split in a scathing breakup post.

Published Yesterday

Written by Moriba Cummings

It looks like another Love & Hip Hop couple has called it quits. 

Longtime member of the Atlanta cast Karlie Redd and her fiancé, Maurice "Mo" Fayne, have apparently broken up.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Fayne revealed the news to his followers, suggesting that she was unfaithful. He shared that he learned of what allegedly happened through an Instagram Live video someone sent him of Redd and rapper Money Bagg Yo having a flirtatious interaction.

"When someone accuses you of doing something you're not doing, it's usually because they're the ones doing it," the post read.

He completed it with a caption confirming their breakup: "I'm officially SINGLE!!"

Take a look, below:

Shortly after Faye's post went live, instead of addressing it, Redd posted a video of herself receiving what she claimed to be in-vitro fertilization treatments. In the caption of the clip, she announced that she is trying for a baby boy.

"#BabyBoy Keep Watching To See What's About To Happen!"

When one follower commented below the post, "He said he single sweety try again," Redd responded, "Doesn't have to be with him."

Hard to say what’s going on right now, but we’ll probably see this all unfold on the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

