'Love & Hip Hop' Star Karlie Redd And Her Fiancé Mo Fayne Call It Quits

It looks like another Love & Hip Hop couple has called it quits.

Longtime member of the Atlanta cast Karlie Redd and her fiancé, Maurice "Mo" Fayne, have apparently broken up.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Fayne revealed the news to his followers, suggesting that she was unfaithful. He shared that he learned of what allegedly happened through an Instagram Live video someone sent him of Redd and rapper Money Bagg Yo having a flirtatious interaction.

"When someone accuses you of doing something you're not doing, it's usually because they're the ones doing it," the post read.

He completed it with a caption confirming their breakup: "I'm officially SINGLE!!"

Take a look, below: