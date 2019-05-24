Kylie Jenner Finally Picked A Side In The Drama Between Jordyn Woods And Khloé Kardashian

The final piece of the Kardashians vs. Jordyn Woods drama is finally here: Kylie Jenner’s reaction to allegations that her best friend kissed her sister’s man.

The famous reality TV family has remained relatively mum on the viral drama involving Khloé Kardashian, her now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner's former bestie Jordyn Woods. Now, the clan is gearing up to let it all hang out in a new episode of their E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

An explosive trailer for the highly anticipated episode was recently released, and it shows Jenner officially take a side in the battle between her ex-best friend and her sister.

"For you and Jordyn, it's like a divorce," her mother, Kris, told her in the clip, to which she responds, "She f****d up."

Welp, looks like we know what side she’s on.

Check out the intense clip, below: