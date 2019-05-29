Jordyn Woods Set To Make Her Acting Debut On A Hit Prime-time Show

Jordyn Woods’ winning streak continues. The model and former bestie of Kylie Jenner is more popular than ever and even got herself her own new digs, and now, she’s booked her first acting gig.

According to People, Woods will guest-star on the second season of Freeform's popular series Grown-ish.

Giving some insight into her character, the site exclusively reports that Woods will portray a freshman student named Dee, who is described as a "sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability." She is scheduled to appear later in the season.

The publication added that she will likely share her scenes with Trevor Jackson, who plays Aaron, the RA of Hawkins Dorm, in the series.

Take a look at Jordyn in action in a still from the episode, below: