Jordyn Woods Set To Make Her Acting Debut On A Hit Prime-time Show

Jordyn Woods’ winning streak continues. The model and former bestie of Kylie Jenner is more popular than ever and even got herself her own new digs, and now, she’s booked her first acting gig.
According to People, Woods will guest-star on the second season of Freeform's popular series Grown-ish.
Giving some insight into her character, the site exclusively reports that Woods will portray a freshman student named Dee, who is described as a "sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability." She is scheduled to appear later in the season.
The publication added that she will likely share her scenes with Trevor Jackson, who plays Aaron, the RA of Hawkins Dorm, in the series.
Take a look at Jordyn in action in a still from the episode, below:
Season two of the Yara Shahidi-led series premieres on June 5 on Freeform.
This marks Woods' first stint in Hollywood since her public falling out with the Kardashian clan. She and the reality TV family severed tied after she was accused of stepping out with Khloé Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She has since defended herself in a now infamous interview on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk.
(Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
