Tracy Morgan Involved In Another Car Accident 5 Years After Near-Fatal Crash

Tracy Morgan was involved in a car accident in New York City on Tuesday. This comes almost exactly five years after he almost lost his life when a Walmart truck crashed into his limo, killing his friend.

According to TMZ, the comedian had just bought a 2012 Bugatti Veyron at Manhattan Motorcars when, 15 minutes after driving off the lot, a Honda SUV tried to make a last-minute turn, side-sweeping his new $2 million luxury whip.

Page Six additionally reports that the accident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on 10th Avenue and 42nd Street. A witness said the car was "pretty scraped up" after the accident.

Witnesses told the site that, while Morgan said "his left hip was hurting him," he left the scene on his own and was not taken to the hospital.

The comic, himself, tweeted about the incident, reassuring his fans that he is "totally fine."