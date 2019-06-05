Lee Daniels Responds To New Reports That Jussie Smollett Is Returning To 'Empire'

Jussie Smollett's days on Empire are over for good, and Lee Daniels is making sure nobody is confused.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon when Daniels, the show's co-creator, responded to a report from Variety that suggested Smollett was expected to return for the drama's series finale.

"This is not factual," Daniels wrote in response to the tweet. "Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire."