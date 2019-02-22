Lee Daniels, ‘Empire’ Producers Confirm That Jussie Smollett Will Be Removed From The Show For Final Two Episodes Of Season

In more rapid developments in the Jussie Smollett controversy, the producers of Empire , the show on which Jussie stars, have confirmed that his character, Jamal Lyon, will be removed from the final two episodes of its current season.

In the announcement, which was issued through both the Associated Press and the series' Twitter account, Empire executive producers Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brett Mahoney, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo and Dennis Hammer all said that they made the executive decision to cut him "to avoid further disruption on set."

"The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us," they said in the statement, released on Friday. "Jussie has been an important member of our 'Empire' family for the past five years and we care about him deeply. While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out."

Elsewhere in the statement, they added, "We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show and to avoid further disruption on set, we have decided to remove the role of 'Jamal' from the final two episodes of the season."