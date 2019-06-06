Jussie Smollett 911 Audio Has Been Released

The 911 call made in connection to Jussie Smollett's hate crime scandal has surfaced. The embattled actor, however, was not the one who called the police.

The former Empire star's manager, Frank Gatson, has been identified as the voice behind the call that was made following the alleged attack.

Gatson made two 911 calls, according to the audio, with the first coming at 2:22 a.m. — approximately 20 minutes after the actor claimed he was attacked on an empty Chicago street.

"I work with an artist — I don't really want to say his name — but he states that [redaction] he went to Subway he was walking by and some guys, somebody jumped him or something like that, and I just want to report it and make sure that he's alright," Gatson told the 911 operator in the first call, according to the recording.

When asked why Smollett was not the one to contact the police, himself, Gatson responded, "He was cool, he didn't want me to call you guys."

Once the operator stressed that Smollett is the only one who can file a police report of the alleged incident, Gatson was adamant that the actor would do so himself.

"I'm gonna make him make the report," he replied before telling the dispatcher that Smollett did not need any medical attention.

"I just think he's startled," he added. "I'm scared and I don't know what it is. They put a noose around his neck. They didn't do anything with it, but put it around his neck. That's pretty f****d up to me — sorry for saying it like that."

Sixteen minutes after the operator said she had alerted the police of the incident, Gatson called back to complain that the cops were yet to arrive.

"I reported I've been waiting on the police," he said in the second call, at 2:38 a.m. "I thought they'd be here by now."

The police showed up as he ended the call, which lasted a total of three minutes.

Both calls were obtained by The New York Post under a Freedom of Information Act request.

Listen below: