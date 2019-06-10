Jordan Craig Reveals Details About Tristan Thompson That Confirm The Worst Rumors Surrounding Their Breakup

Things are about to get ugly for Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian once again. While the former couple’s love triangle with Jordyn Woods seems to be cooling off, the NBA star's ex, Jordan Craig, is back in the news with explosive claims about his cheating ways. In court documents, Craig claims that Thompson’s relationship with the reality starlet, which began while he and Craig were still together, negatively affected her pregnancy.

Fans of the former couple know that the two began dating while Craig was pregnant with the Cleveland Cavaliers' star's son. Though Kardashian has firmly denied that she and Thompson had an affair, Craig, 27, claimed in court documents obtained by Radar Online that he was cheating on her with the Revenge Body host.

"Their relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst," Craig stated in the docs, which she filed as a part of her demand for increased child support. "Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy."

She went on to claim that their reportedly messy relationship "brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy."

"My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications," she continued in the paperwork. "I cannot force Tristan to be a father. I have been and will continue to be the sole caretaker of our son. It is my pleasure to care for him daily and tend to his needs."

Craig's filing dates back to November 2018. The site reports that she and Thompson recently came to an agreement regarding child support in May, 2019, with the athlete agreeing to pay $40,000 per month.

Jordan Craig gave birth to their son, Prince, in December 2016. She claims he's only seen the child nine times as of her time of filing.