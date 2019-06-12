Wendy Williams Has The Best Response To Her Rumored Boyfriend’s Criminal Record

Wendy Williams' "very sexy" mystery man's identity has reportedly been revealed, and it comes with an extra detail that no one saw coming.

After the talk show host posted a series of photos booed up with her new "friend," Marc Tomblin, and was even caught leaving dinner with him in Los Angeles, the internet learned that he is reportedly a convicted felon — and guess what? Wendy is completely unbothered.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the 27-year-old is currently a financial investor and blogger, but also has a criminal past. Bossip obtained court documents showing he was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering in 2013 — crimes which he reportedly committed within days of each other.

The site further reported that he served 15 months in prison for the two convictions before being released in 2014. Williams, however, is not naive to her rumored boo's past as she told TMZ that she already knew and is just fine with it.

"I am a 54-year-old grown ass woman," she said. "I know what I'm doing."

She even took things a step further, confirming that her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, welcomed a love child out of an affair.

"Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years... where I was cooped up only to be a show pony," she continued. "Now, I'm living my life."

Hunter is yet to publicly confirm this news himself.

Watch Williams chopping it up with the paparazzi while Tomblin sits beside her in the video, below: