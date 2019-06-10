Wendy Williams Bursts Into Tears After Someone Mistakes Her New Man For Her Estranged Husband

Wendy Williams is enjoying the single life, but while she may be living it up in the midst of her divorce from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, the mentioning of his name still gets her emotional.

The talk show host recently chopped it up with TMZ as she was leaving Los Angeles' Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles with the mystery man she was coupled up with on IG by her side. After having casual conversation with the photographers, Wendy's disposition changed when one paparazzo mistook her new "friend" for her soon-to-be ex-husband.

"That's not Kevin," she interjected. "No. [He's] a friend. Please don't ask about Kevin. We have an 18-year-old son, and I'm sensitive to that. But that is not Kevin. That's, um... [she stops the photographer from asking his name]."

Things got a bit heavier as she burst into tears while reflecting on her divorce and her life as a newly single woman.

"Young Kevin and I are fine," she said. "Godspeed, and, you know, stuff happens in life. Stuff happens, and it's OK. I've still got a very full life that I really adore. Please don't make me cry... I didn't plan on this, but it is what it is... I have a very full life. Thank you for watching. I would ask you to respect our privacy, but please, I don't respect people's privacy, that's why I do [the segment] 'Hot Topics'... all three of us are doing fine."

She also stressed that though she and "Big Kev" will not be reuniting in the future, they will always be a family for the sake of their son.

"[My son] Kevin's gotta graduate from college. He's going into his sophomore year," she said. "He's going to get married... Everyone's gotta grow up."

In regards to how her son and estranged husband are doing after their highly publicized fight, she had this to say: "They're not apart. You know, stuff happens in life."

Take a look, below: