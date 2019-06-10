Wendy Williams Debuts Her New ‘Very Sexy Man’ While On Vacay In Los Angeles

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Wendy Williams recently opened up about living her best single life, and she's now showing her fans the proof to back up her words.
With her morning talk show currently on hiatus, the soon-to-be-divorced TV personality is diving head-first into the dating world. In fact, she recently updated her Instagram followers with some progress on her love life, and it looks like things are far from boring.
Over the weekend, Wendy posted a photo of herself sitting poolside between the legs of a mystery man. The two were holding hands, and while she failed to identify him in the caption, she did specify one telling trait about him, writing in the caption, "#VerySexyMan #MyNewLife."
Take a look, below:
A couple of days prior, she posted another pic of her sharing cigars with some male company. While it's unclear if it's the same man, one thing's for certain: Wendy isn't worried about a thing.
Live it up then, Wendy!
(Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)
