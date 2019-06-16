Blac Chyna Speaks Out After Rob Kardashian Blocks Dream From Being On Her New Reality Show

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Blac Chyna isn’t happy with her ex Rob Kardashian after he sent her a letter demanding that their daughter Dream not appear on her upcoming reality show.
On Saturday (June 15), Chyna shared a long statement on her Instagram about her frustration as to why her daughter won’t be on The Real Blac Chyna.
“As Executive Producer of my show, It is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me ‘the mother of his child,’ Dream Kardashian appearing on my show ‘The Real Blac Chyna,’” she wrote. “Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show,” she continued, asserting that she “would never allow” her daughter to be “subjected to long hours on the set.”
TMZ originally reported that Rob and his attorney, Marty Singer, sent BC a letter denying his consent to let his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter appear on the reality show.
If that wasn’t enough, Blac Chyna also blasted Rob’s family’s reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, claiming that his latest ploy was a “desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show.”
Back in 2017, the former couple agreed to joint custody after a failed engagement and messy breakup, which ended with each party alleging abuse during the relationship.
Looks like the battle between the Kardashians and Blac Chyna isn’t going to end anytime soon.
Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS