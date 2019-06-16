Blac Chyna Speaks Out After Rob Kardashian Blocks Dream From Being On Her New Reality Show

Blac Chyna isn’t happy with her ex Rob Kardashian after he sent her a letter demanding that their daughter Dream not appear on her upcoming reality show.

On Saturday (June 15), Chyna shared a long statement on her Instagram about her frustration as to why her daughter won’t be on The Real Blac Chyna.

“As Executive Producer of my show, It is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me ‘the mother of his child,’ Dream Kardashian appearing on my show ‘The Real Blac Chyna,’” she wrote. “Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show,” she continued, asserting that she “would never allow” her daughter to be “subjected to long hours on the set.”