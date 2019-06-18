Jordyn Woods Reacts To Explosive ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Preview All About Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods' alleged affair with Tristan Thompson is being milked for all it's worth on the E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After the highly anticipated two-part finale, set to address the scandal, was teased in a recent preview, Woods spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what she hopes viewers will get from the drama.

"Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it," she told the site on Monday in response to the trailer. "Everyone has the right to speak their truth."

When asked to explain how she thinks she will portrayed in the two concluding episodes, given her fallout with the family, the 21-year-old added, "Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine."

Despite the scandal still living on on reality television, Woods is doing her best to stay clear of any negativity and is working on fostering a secure future for herself.

"Life moves on," she said. "Money doesn't stop. The world doesn't stop, and hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward."