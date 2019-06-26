Jaleel White Is Playing Steve Urkel In A Classic Reboot

Steve Urkel, one of the most iconic television characters of the 1990s, is making a comeback — sort of.

According to TV Line, Jaleel White, who played Urkel in the sitcom Family Matters, will reprise his career-defining role as the popular nerd in an upcoming episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? He will reportedly play a nosy neighbor to Scooby and the gang.

The actor gave his followers a first look at his character on social media, captioning the animation, "Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin. To be on screen with Scoob and Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff. Enjoy!"

Take a look, below: