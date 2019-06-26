Jaleel White Is Playing Steve Urkel In A Classic Reboot

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Steve Urkel, one of the most iconic television characters of the 1990s, is making a comeback — sort of.
According to TV Line, Jaleel White, who played Urkel in the sitcom Family Matters, will reprise his career-defining role as the popular nerd in an upcoming episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? He will reportedly play a nosy neighbor to Scooby and the gang.
The actor gave his followers a first look at his character on social media, captioning the animation, "Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin. To be on screen with Scoob and Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff. Enjoy!"
Take a look, below:
White will be one of many guest appearances on the animated series. The likes of Kenan Thompson, Wanda Sykes, Halsey, Sia, Bill Nye and Chris Paul are slated to appear throughout the season.
Catch Urkel and the Scooby Doo gang in Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? on June 27 on the Boomerang streaming service.
(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS