Marsai Martin Bravely Opens Up About Struggle With Depression: 'I Was In A Dark Place'

Marsai Martin has learned from a young age that her mental health comes first.

At 14, the 2019 BET Awards Young Stars award winner boasts several major accomplishments. Not only did she recently become the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history with her film Little, but she is also now the youngest person to ever sign a first-look deal with Universal Studios.

Despite all of the success she has earned, the Black-ish star recently explained in an Instagram post that she once felt herself struggling with self-doubt, imposter syndrome and falling into some "dark emotions" that she could not control.

"Moments from this year, I was in a dark place," she wrote. "A place that I didn't think I was going to get out of. I thought I wasn't good enough and I thought I needed to present myself in a way that was 'perfect' when I didn't need to. Putting so much pressure on myself. Fighting with myself. The more I kept how I was feeling hidden, the more this dark emotion got bigger."

After revealing these internal demons that many people, regardless of age, experience, the young star explained that she found solace in God, her family and her loved ones. She credits them for helping her transition into feeling "the best I've ever felt in a long time."

"Thank you God, for hearing my prayers," she continued. "Thank you God for blessing me with the greatest family and friends."

In concluding her brave post, she sent a message to her followers: "I encourage everyone to speak their mind to anyone u trust. Even asking a random person 'How are you?' Can mean something. Also, be yourself because no one can be like you, other than YOU."

Wise beyond her years.

Read her full post, below: