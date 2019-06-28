Marsai Martin Bravely Opens Up About Struggle With Depression: 'I Was In A Dark Place'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Marsai Martin poses for a portrait during the BET Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

The 14-year-old had some thoughts that many can relate to.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Marsai Martin has learned from a young age that her mental health comes first.

At 14, the 2019 BET Awards Young Stars award winner boasts several major accomplishments. Not only did she recently become the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history with her film Little, but she is also now the youngest person to ever sign a first-look deal with Universal Studios.

Despite all of the success she has earned, the Black-ish star recently explained in an Instagram post that she once felt herself struggling with self-doubt, imposter syndrome and falling into some "dark emotions" that she could not control.

"Moments from this year, I was in a dark place," she wrote. "A place that I didn't think I was going to get out of. I thought I wasn't good enough and I thought I needed to present myself in a way that was 'perfect' when I didn't need to. Putting so much pressure on myself. Fighting with myself. The more I kept how I was feeling hidden, the more this dark emotion got bigger."

After revealing these internal demons that many people, regardless of age, experience, the young star explained that she found solace in God, her family and her loved ones. She credits them for helping her transition into feeling "the best I've ever felt in a long time."

"Thank you God, for hearing my prayers," she continued. "Thank you God for blessing me with the greatest family and friends."

In concluding her brave post, she sent a message to her followers: "I encourage everyone to speak their mind to anyone u trust. Even asking a random person 'How are you?' Can mean something. Also, be yourself because no one can be like you, other than YOU."

Wise beyond her years.

Read her full post, below:

Appreciation post to God: I sometimes see these types of posts as corny but this is how I feel lol. This year has been a roller coaster. This year has been filled with crazy emotions and big blessings that I couldn’t even imagine me having. Moments from this year, I was in a dark place. A place that I didn’t think I was going to get out of. I thought I wasn’t good enough and I thought I needed to present myself in a way that was “perfect” when I didn’t need to. Putting so much pressure on myself. Fighting with myself. This feeling had nothing to do with how child actors think. These were my own personal thoughts. The more I kept how I was feeling hidden, the more this dark emotion got bigger. I finally talked to my parents even tho they already knew how I was feeling. It made me feel better about myself. A sense of relief. I started praying more, talking more, and spending more time with the people I love. Now I’m feeling the best I’ve ever felt In a long time. Thank you God for hearing my prayers. Thank you God for blessing me with the greatest family and friends. I encourage everyone to speak their mind to anyone u trust. Even asking a random person “how are you?” Can mean something. Also, be yourself because no one can be like you, other than YOU. Okay I’m done bye♥️ - MM

(Header image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) (Instagram image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators)

