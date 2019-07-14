Scarlett Johansson Responds To Whitewashing Backlash By Saying She Should Be ‘Allowed To Play Any Person’ As An Actress

After receiving major backlash for initially taking the role of a transmasculine man in the based-on-a-true-story mob drama Rub & Tub, actress Scarlett Johansson, a cisgender woman, withdrew from playing the role last year. But it wasn’t the first time Johansson has faced outrage over her tendency to appropriate from other cultures and communities, and now she’s speaking up amid the outrage.

Turns out, she’s not sorry.

In a new interview with As If magazine, the actress says she isn’t with the “political correctness” of social media choosing what actors should fill what roles.

“You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job,” Johansson said. “I feel like it’s a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions.

“I think society would be more connected if we just allowed others to have their own feelings and not expect everyone to feel the way we do,” she added.

Scarlett Johansson, in regards to the Rub & Tug role, had initially been dismissive of pleas for her to give it up, telling her critics: “tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment.”

The three had all previously played trans women in film and television before. Johansson would later offer an apology for her “insensitive” words.

